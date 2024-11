Lawyer Greg Noseworthy has won the Ward 3 byelection for St. John’s City Hall.

The city released the final results Tuesday evening. Noseworthy succeeds Jamie Korab, who resigned the seat to enter provincial politics as the MHA for Waterford Valley.

Name Number of Votes Cast Percentage Of Votes Scott Fitzgerald 837 18.42% Walter Harding 958 21.08% Mark House 319 7.02% Paul Morgan 491 10.81% Greg Noseworthy 1940 42.7%