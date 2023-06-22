Grandparent scam returns to province

Police are warning the community of the return of the grandparent scam to Newfoundland and Labrador.

The RNC say they received two reports of elderly individuals receiving a phone call from someone saying they were a family member in need of help and needing money, including direction on the way to provide payment.

Earlier this year, over a four-day period, police investigated similar reports of this scam, arresting a man from Ontario. The RNC determined the operation is part of a criminal network relying on sophisticated research and technology to gain money from unsuspecting members of the community, with a target on seniors.

The RNC say if you receive a call of this nature, to end the call and contact your loved one directly. Police added a reminder that if the caller claims to be a police officer, that no law enforcement agency or public official would demand money over the phone.

The RNC requests that anyone with information connected to this scam contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be provided anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.