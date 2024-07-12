News

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responds to fatal crash on TCH near Bay d’Espoir Junction

Posted: July 12, 2024 2:28 pm
By Web Team


A 43-year-old man is deceased following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway east of the Bay d’Espoir Junction. Shortly after 5 o’clock this morning, police received the report of the crash which was discovered by a passing motorist. A vehicle had left the highway and rolled down over an embankment. The lone occupant died at the scene.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. 

The investigation is continuing.

