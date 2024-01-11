Grand-Falls Windsor RCMP investigating pedestrian hit and run

Grand-Falls Windsor RCMP is investigating a pedestrian hit and run that happened early Wednesday morning that left a pedestrian with injuries.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Pinsent Drive and Harris Avenue. A woman was struck by a vehicle while on a crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, leaving the woman on the roadway. A motorist who came upon the incident moments later saw a dark color SUV travelling away from the collision on Harris Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The woman was taken to the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre via ambulance for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area between 6:30 and 7:00 on January 10 is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.