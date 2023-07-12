Grand Falls-Windsor community garden gathers momentum for charity

In Grand Falls-Windsor, the local community garden has grown from just 18 boxes, back in 2016, to over 200 today.

Volunteers Wayne Thomas and Cyril Tubrett say there are even more plans for expansion, but the highlight for this year is a project made possible by corporate sponsors including Marathon Gold, Newfoundland Hydro, Sexton Lumber and Browning Harvey. Together they’ve built 50 boxes dedicated to growing food for the local food bank.

They say the project is going well, but there’s always a need for more volunteers.