Grade Configuration Announced for School in Kenmount Terrace

The province has announced the grade configuration for the new school in Kenmount Terrace. The school will include Kindergarten to Grade 7 in English and French streams and will have capacity for pre-kindergarten programming. Once constructed, it is anticipated that the school will be the largest in the province with this grade configuration, with space for more than 850 students in the modern school.

Government says further decisions on current school infrastructure in the catchment area will be made once work concludes related to teacher allocation and class composition needs.



A “What We Heard” document featuring highlights from the public consultation process on the Kenmount Terrace/Prince of Wales Collegiate School System is available on the engageNL website.