Governments Provide Financial Boost for Tourism Experience in Western Newfoundland

The federal and provincial governments have provided funding to expand the tourism season on the west coast. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing to help two not-for-profit organizations deliver enhanced, year-round outdoor experiences.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons announced a contribution of more than $176,000 on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador through the Regional Development Fund for the Newfoundland T’Railway Council and Tourism Southwest Inc. to help the two organizations carry out infrastructure improvements along a 120-kilometre stretch of the T’Railway from Corner Brook to Port aux Basques.

Project activities include upgrades to ditching/culverts to ensure the resilience of the T’Railway’s western section in the face of increasing extreme climate events, as well as new signage, and widening trails to allow for better shared-use access.

Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister Responsible for ACOA announced non-repayable contributions of more than $460,000 through ACOA’s Innovative Communities Fund. Trans Canada Trail is also contributing $60,000 to the project.