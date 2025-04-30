Government to unveil Qalipu First Nation Artwork at Confederation Building

Premier Andrew Furey will unveil artwork in the East Block Lobby of the Confederation Building today.

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will showcase the original work of Qalipu First Nation artist Marcus Gosse.

Furey will be joined by Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills Sarah Stoodley and representatives of Qalipu First Nation.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador worked closely with Indigenous Governments and Organizations to procure six pieces of Indigenous artwork, one for each of the five Indigenous Governments and Organizations and a sixth to honour the culture of the Beothuk.