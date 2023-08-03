Government to replace Marystown harbour bridge

It was the result many expected.

Hyflodraulic continued their dominance at the Royal St. John’s Regatta, winning a fourth-straight women’s championship Wednesday evening, stopping the clock in a time of 5:10.99 in the final.

The win cements the crew’s dynasty at Quidi Vidi Lake, winning a string of titles that dates prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This one was remarkable with the crew’s spare filling in at the last moment to secure the title. NTV News, of course, will have all those details tomorrow on The NTV Evening Newshour.

The win wasn’t easy, though. Dawe and Burke finished second in a time of 5:14, just a second ahead of Smith Stockley. Noonan Piercey was fourth in 5:19, followed by Cahill Group at 5:27.

On the men’s side, Fine Strokes delivered on race day, snapping NTV’s two-year reign as men’s Regatta champs.

The crew stopped the clock in a time of 9:15 in the final, a comfortable win over second-place finisher Capital Home Hardware (9:45). NTV finished third with a time of 9:41, followed by East Coast Kia at 10:21. Andrew McDonald General Contractor Ltd. was fifth in a time of 10:29.

Just minutes after the win, an even bigger surprise for a member of the championship team as one of its crew dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. It was a moment that brought a loud cheer to the many in attendance.

It was also an historic day as Smith Stockley Senior Men’s Crew rowed the short course, breaking down yet another gender-based barrier. Verso, meanwhile, also made history, the second time this talented female crew rowed the long course.

Over 70 crews competed in 19 races, from youth to seniors.

NTV’s David Salter will have all the details on First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.