Government to replace Marystown harbour bridge

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has awarded a contract valued at $225,545 to Harbourside Engineering Consultants for the concept design work for the replacement of the Marystown Harbour Bridge, known locally as Canning Bridge.
The consultants will outline all relevant concept design options, including road layout configurations, hydrological capacities, environmental issues, as well as different types of structures and materials in replacing the existing bridge structure.
The recommendations in the consultants report, due by Spring 2024, will mark the next step in the process to replace the existing structure.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV+