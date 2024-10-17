Government Supporting Culture and Tourism Growth in Western Newfoundland

The provincial and federal governments are investing in projects that will further enhance the visitor experience in the western region.

The province is investing $376,145 in 10 tourism-related projects in western Newfoundland, while the federal government is investing $1,075,973.

These investments will improve infrastructure and accessibility at tourism attractions in the region; assist with the cost of trail construction; support local cultural and art programs, including Indigenous traditions, music, and festivals; and enhance marketing strategies to attract more tourists to the region.