Government holding virtual immigration fairs

Employers in the province interested in filling their staffing needs with workers from outside of Canada are encouraged to register for upcoming virtual immigration fairs starting in September.

These free virtual fairs will be hosted by the Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills.

There will be fairs held between September 20 and March 27 starting with East and South East Asia and Oceania regions.

Interested employers are encouraged to participate in an online information session next Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.