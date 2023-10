The provincial government has announced two new appointments and one reappointment to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation Board of Directors.

Joseph Galimberti and Rex Goudie have been appointed as new members and Donna Rideout has been reappointed. All three individuals are appointed for a three-year term.

The crown corporation is responsible for regulating and managing the importation, sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages and non-medicinal cannabis in the province.