Government Announces Implementation Plan for Speed Cameras

The Provincial Government has announced multi-phased approach to implement speed cameras in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A Request for Proposals will be issued in the coming months for a vendor which will be responsible for the management, maintenance, and installation of speed cameras, as well as the issuing of tickets. The vendor will be authorized to issue a ticket to the owner of any registered motor vehicle that is speeding excessively as determined by a speed camera.

To begin, 10 cameras will be installed.