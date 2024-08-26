Government announces changes to K-12 curriculum

The Department of Education is continuing to work on a curriculum renewal for the K-12 Public Education System.

Next September, the Department of Education will introduce a new intermediate curriculum for Grades 7-9 which will give students more choice in the types of courses they choose to complete.

A new curriculum in French, social studies and mathematics will also be in place for the upcoming 2024 school year.

There will also be increased numbers of math specialists and an evolution in testing, assessments, and evaluations.