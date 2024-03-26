Government Announces Call for Nominations for Teaching Awards

Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell has announced that nominations are open for the Premier’s Award for Teaching Innovation and the Minister of Education’s Award for Compassion in Teaching.

The Premier’s Award for Teaching Innovation recognizes primary, elementary or secondary teachers in all disciplines who have demonstrated innovation in instruction and a commitment to preparing their students for future success.

The Minister of Education’s Award for Compassion in Teaching recognizes inspirational and compassionate teachers at the primary, elementary or secondary level who have gone above and beyond to support the social, emotional and mental health of their students, colleagues or school community.

The awards recognize teaching excellence that is meaningful and impactful for students. The deadline for submissions is April 19.