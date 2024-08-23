Good road conditions across the province

Roads across the province this morning are bare and dry with good visibility in most areas. There are a few areas of fog including Burgeo, Chateau Pond, and Grand Falls-Windsor.

The Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to a mechanical issue. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Due to a medical emergency last night MV Gallipoli will depart Ramea at 9:00 a.m.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed, Air Canada Flight 674 is delayed, and Air Canada flights 676,675, and 673 are cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.