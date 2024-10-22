Good driving conditions across the province

Roads across parts of central Newfoundland are wet. Elsewhere, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Flanders is operating on the new two vessel schedule with the first trip departing Bell Island at 5:00 a.m.

The M/V Marine Coaster 3 will be making a run today to Petite Forte for maintenance. The vessel will be departing South East Bight at 8:00 a.m. and the estimated time of departure from Petite Forte is 2:00 p.m. or once maintenance is complete.

PAL Airlines Flight 902 in St. John’s and Deer Lake is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.