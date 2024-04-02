Good driving conditions across the province

Across the Island portion of the province, roads are bare with a few wet sections. Visibility is good.

The road is closed at Rouzes Brook in the community of the Cape. The road will remain closed until repairs are complete. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook has closed Riverside Drive, from Route 440 to Humber Road due to a landslide.

Across Labrador, most roads are bare and wet with icy patches and good visibility.

Ferries in the provincial network are on schedule and Marine Atlantic is on schedule.

There are a number of flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport. WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Air Canada flights 698 and 2251 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 689 is cancelled.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 901 and 927 are delayed.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.