Good driving conditions across most of the province

Along the west coast and some north-facing shores, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility. Elsewhere, roads are mostly bare.

Across the Big Land, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Ferries are operating across the province with various changes due to Christmas.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed and Air Canada flights 688 and 693 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is cancelled. Flights in Gander are on time.