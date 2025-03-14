Good driving conditions across most of the province

Roads on the Avalon Peninsula are snow-covered with icy patches and fair visibility. Roads on the remainder of the Island are bare and dry with good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

The MV Challenge One is out of service due to a mechanical issue. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 928 is delayed and Air Canada Flight 688 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.