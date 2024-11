Roads across Newfoundland are bare and wet with good visibility. In Labrador, most roads are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates that crossings for tonight and Thursday will be impacted. The Astron W responded to an emergency call at 12:55 a.m. to Change Island, as a result, the 7:15 a.m. departure is cancelled.

Flights in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake are on time.