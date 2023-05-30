GoFundMe created for Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley

As well wishes continue to pour in on social media for Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley, friends have started a GoFundMe to assist in her recovery.
On May 21, Kieley was involved in a serious accident and since that time has remained in hospital. Her family says the full extent of her injuries are unknown, but are significant and will involve a long road to recovery. The online fundraiser titled ‘Help Nicole Kieley as she recovers’ has raised more than $5,000 so far with more than 60 donations made.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS