GoFundMe created for Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley

As well wishes continue to pour in on social media for Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley, friends have started a GoFundMe to assist in her recovery.

On May 21, Kieley was involved in a serious accident and since that time has remained in hospital. Her family says the full extent of her injuries are unknown, but are significant and will involve a long road to recovery. The online fundraiser titled ‘Help Nicole Kieley as she recovers’ has raised more than $5,000 so far with more than 60 donations made.