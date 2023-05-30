News

GoFundMe created for Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley

By Web Team May 30, 2023

As well wishes continue to pour in on social media for Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley, friends have started a GoFundMe to assist in her recovery.
On May 21, Kieley was involved in a serious accident and since that time has remained in hospital. Her family says the full extent of her injuries are unknown, but are significant and will involve a long road to recovery. The online fundraiser titled ‘Help Nicole Kieley as she recovers’ has raised more than $5,000 so far with more than 60 donations made.

