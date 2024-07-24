Glovertown RCMP investigates fatal vehicle crash on Route 320 near Hare Bay

Two people are deceased and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 320 near Hare Bay.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m., police received the report of the crash which left a truck in the middle of the roadway in flames. Police, fire and paramedics attended the crash. Two occupants, a 62-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver, a 52-year-old man, was transported to James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander for treatment of serious injuries.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. A Fire Scene Investigator with Fire Services Division of Justice and Public Safety and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are engaged.

The investigation is continuing.