Glenn Barnes resigns as chair of MUN Board of Regents

Glenn Barnes has resigned as Chair of the Board of Regents at Memorial University

It comes after he faced calls to resign, following an investigation found he breached privacy by forwarding an email from a former student to the woman’s father. Barnes received a pro Palestinian email from a former student, and then forwarded it to the woman’s father.

Education Minster Krista Lynn Howell has responded to Barnes resignation.

“I accept the resignation of Mr. Barnes. We will work expeditiously to have a new chair appointed to the Board of Regents, with the Vice-Chair, Anik Rahman, now serving as Board chair for the interim. I want to thank Mr. Barnes for his work and contribution to Memorial University during his time as Chair of the Board.

This has been a challenging time of change at Memorial, but I have seen positive enhancements and a willingness to improve transparency at the university and for the overall student experience. I am confident in the leadership team under President Dr. Bose and the direction that they are heading to continue improving Memorial University.”