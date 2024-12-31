German Air Force to Conduct Training in Goose Bay  

From January 3 to 9, the German Air Force will visit Goose Bay for flight training.

During those dates, residents in the area will see an A319-100 or A321 aircraft flying over and around 5 Wing Goose Bay.

The aircraft will be carrying approximately 12 German military personnel while they conduct Instrument Flight Rule, Visual Flight Rule, and Round flight training. This training involves circling the airport, recurring takeoffs and landings, and flying in specified patterns near 5 Wing.

Steps have been taken to ensure this training does not disturb human and wildlife populations in the area.