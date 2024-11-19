Gander’s Come From Away returns in summer 2025

Following another successful sold-out run last summer, Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Come From Away will return for a third season at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre in 2025. Tickets are now on sale for performances from June 29 to August 31, 2025.

The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on September 11, 2001.

Come From Away, is produced by You are Here Inc., a Newfoundland and Labrador not-for-profit theatre company established to produce the show in Gander. Under the creative leadership of acclaimed local director Jillian Keiley and original Come From Away producer Michael Rubinoff, the show has enjoyed significant success in Newfoundland and Labrador with more than 30,000 people seeing the production in the 2023 and 2024 sold-out seasons.

Come From Away’s book, music and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production’s creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Jonathan Monro (Music Direction), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Dianne Woodrow (Stage Manager) Pat Dempsey (Production Manager), Karl Simmons (Technical Director) and Renée Strasfeld (Associate Producer). Returning and new cast and band members will be announced in the new year.

Come From Away previews June 29-July 5, 2025, with an official opening night on July 6, running until Aug. 31, 2025. Tickets for Come From Away at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre at 155 Airport Boulevard, Gander, are available here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office at 709-256-1081.