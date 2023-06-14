Gander 103 SAR Squadron participates in St. Mary’s Bay area cleanup

A detachment of 11 personnel from 103 Sqn. members are deployed to the St. Mary’s Bay area this week to participate in a community and surrounding shoreline cleanup as well as special training operations.

Warrant Officer Karl Bowen of 103 Search and Rescue Squadron says on Monday the team cleaned up St. Vincent’s-St. Stephen’s-Peter’s River Beach, removing a pick-up truck full of trash for that five kilometer stretch of shoreline.

On Tuesday, the group moved to Cootes Pond beach and began a two day cleanup totaling roughly three truck loads of trash, as well as Point LA Haye-Gulch Beach, removing roughly one half of a truck load.

On Thursday, the team will conduct cleanups in and around St. Joseph’s.

ATV training is also being conducted throughout the week, at each location where new drivers learn safe handling and operating skills. This training will support further ground training events at the squadron and surrounding areas of 9 Wing Gander.