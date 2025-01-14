Furey to attend First Minister’s Meetings in Ottawa

Premier Andrew Furey will be joining Canada’s Premiers for discussions with the Prime Minister and key federal counterparts at the First Minister’s Meeting in Ottawa.

In a statement the Premier says he is committed to strengthening Canada-United States relations with a unified and collaborative approach to protect our valued trade partnership, and to secure economic stability for Newfoundland and Labrador.

The First Minister’s Meeting is an opportunity to develop well-defined strategies that defend Canada’s interests as an independent, sovereign nation. Premier Furey will deliver Newfoundland and Labrador’s support for a strong response to the immediate tariff concerns while giving careful consideration to the broader economic impacts.