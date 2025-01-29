Furey and Hutton Speaking at Heavy Civil Association Annual General Meeting

Today Premier Andrew Furey will speak at the Heavy Civil Association of Newfoundland and Labrador’s annual general meeting luncheon.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister of Rural Economic Development Fred Hutton will bring greetings at the gala event on Thursday.

Both events will take place at the Sheraton Hotel Newfoundland in St. John’s.

The Heavy Civil Association of Newfoundland and Labrador represents companies in the province’s road construction, water and sewer, and heavy construction industry.