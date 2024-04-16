Fundraiser for Newfoundland Ponies, and family, in Bunyan’s Cove

The Newfoundland Pony Society has posted this story to Facebook.

The Hobbs family in Bunyan’s Cove welcomed the birth of the foal Shaggy a few weeks ago, the first Newfoundland Pony foal born in 2024.

Sadly, the family lost their breed mare Trinity and her foal early Saturday morning.

The Newfoundland Pony Society has started a GoFundMe to try and help cover the vet bill, and help the family with their fencing project for their two studs. The Hobbs family now has 11 Newfoundland Ponies.

The GoFundMe can be found here: https://gofund.me/8c21497f