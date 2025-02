Today Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons will make a funding announcement for the PerSIStence Theatre Company’s ‘Raise Her Up’ Statue Campaign.

The announcement takes place at 2:30 p.m. in the Colonial Building’s Legislative Chamber on Military Road in St. John’s.

Parsons will be joined by the chair of the PerSIStence Theatre Company’s Armine Gosling Statue Committee Dr. Margot Duley.