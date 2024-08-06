Full Royal St. John’s Regatta race coverage on NTV+; championship races live on NTV and NTV+

Seventy five crews will compete in 20 races at the 206th edition of the Royal St. John’s Regatta tomorrow, weather permitting. NTV will bring you all those races on its NTV+ platform, as well as live coverage of the championship races. Coverage on the main network begins at 6:25.

NTV’s Ryan Harding will be pondside for the opening race of the day at 8 a.m. and will bring coverage all throughout the day. NTV News has also learned that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be at Qudi Vidi Lake, visiting the Regatta to commemorate the province’s 75th anniversary of Confederation.

The Royal St. John’s Regatta is the oldest organized sporting event in North America. It has been a part of our history for over 200 years. The first record of an organized event was in 1816, but rowing matches were common among ships crews in St. John’s Harbour since at least the 1700s.

These days, the Regatta draws crowds of up to 50,000 people annually to the shores of Quidi Vidi. It is widely known as “The Largest Garden Party in the World” because it has been about socializing as much as amateur sport. Concession stands, wheels of fortune, games of chance, and food and drink are just as much part of the Regatta’s history as the races.

Join NTV+ Regatta Day for all your race coverage.