Fuel prices increase across the board

It will cost a bit more for all fuels today.

The changes to maximum fuel prices, except for gasoline motor fuels in most of Labrador, are as follows:

Gas increased by up to 2.9 cents. Diesel is up by up to 0.8 cents.

The cost of furnace oil heating fuel increased by 0.67 cents per litre. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island also increased by 0.67 cents while stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador increased by 0.74 cents.

Propane heating fuel increased by 1.6 cents per litre.

In most of Labrador, maximum prices will be adjusted using benchmark prices that more reasonably reflect the current cost of the supplied product.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is Thursday, July 4.