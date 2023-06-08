Fuel prices drop overnight across the Island

The price at the pumps dropped by 5.2 cents per litre overnight on Thursday, and diesel fuel decreased by 1.4 cents per litre on the island. Furnace oil dropped by 1.22 cents per litre, and stove heating fuel on the Island decreased by the same amount.
The changes to maximum fuel prices, except for Zones 10, 11, 11b, and 12, are as follows:
- all types of gasoline motor fuel will decrease by up to 5.2 cents per litre (cpl);
- diesel motor fuel on the Island will decrease by up to 1.4 cpl;
- diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a will increase by 0.6 cpl;
- furnace oil heating fuel will decrease by 1.22 cpl;
- stove oil heating fuel on the Island will decrease by 1.22 cpl;
- stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a will increase by 1.12 cpl; and,
- propane heating fuel will decrease by 1.2 cpl.