Frozen Fruit sold in NL recalled due to possible contamination.

Some frozen fruit sold at grocers in this province is being recalled by Health Canada after a possible Norovirus contamination was discovered. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall for Alasko Brand frozen rasberries, sold in both one kilogram and five kilogram packaging. There have been reports of flu-like illness which has now beeb lined to the frozen fruit. The packaging contains a best before date of August 15th, 2024.
