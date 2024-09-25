Frost Advisory tonight for Gros Morne and the Great Northern Peninsula

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada weather office in Gander has issued a Frost Advisory for late Thursday night and early Friday morning in the following locations:

Gros Morne

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Port Saunders and the Straits

The Northern Peninsula East

Time span: early Thursday morning.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 0º and +6º (coolest in low lying areas).

Cool overnight lows, combined with light winds and clear skies, mean patchy frost is expected to form, mainly in low-lying areas late tonight or early Thursday morning. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

