Free swims offered on Sundays at provincially operated pools

In association with the Year of Sport initiative, free public swims will be available every Sunday at the two provincially operated swimming pools in Gander and Corner Brook.

Free swims will continue every Sunday until the end of the year. Qualifying swims include open, family, lane, and adult swims and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some Sunday swims have the potential to be impacted by scheduled maintenance or swim meets. Interested swimmers are encouraged to check the schedule and availability ahead of time.