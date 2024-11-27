Four more youths arrested for Mount Pearl attacks, bringing total to six

Four more youths have been arrested after last week’s violent attacks in Mount Pearl, bringing the total to six.

The RNC says the accused range in age from 13 to 16, with five boys and one girl.

The random attacks happened near Roosevelt avenue in Mount Pearl. Police first received a report of a man attacked by a group of young people, some with their faces covered, around 5:30 Friday evening. A second attack, not far from the first was then reported to police. Two men were treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The following charges have been laid:

Male youth one

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Armed robbery

Disguise with intent

Uttering threats

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Male youth two

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Armed robbery

Uttering threats

The following youth accused will appear in Provincial Court today:

Female youth one

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Armed robbery

Uttering threats

Male youth three

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Armed robbery

Uttering threats

Male youth four

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Armed robbery

Uttering threats

Male youth five

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

The RNC recommends parents and guardians take some time to discuss the incidents with their children. Investigators believe there are young people in the community who have information about what happened. Those with information are urged to come forward by either calling the RNC directly at 709-729-8000 or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).