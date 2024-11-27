Four more youths arrested for Mount Pearl attacks, bringing total to six

Four more youths have been arrested after last week’s violent attacks in Mount Pearl, bringing the total to six.
The RNC says the accused range in age from 13 to 16, with five boys and one girl.
The random attacks happened near Roosevelt avenue in Mount Pearl. Police first received a report of a man attacked by a group of young people, some with their faces covered, around 5:30 Friday evening. A second attack, not far from the first was then reported to police. Two men were treated in hospital for serious injuries.
The following charges have been laid:
Male youth one
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Armed robbery
- Disguise with intent
- Uttering threats
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
Male youth two
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Armed robbery
- Uttering threats
The following youth accused will appear in Provincial Court today:
Female youth one
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Armed robbery
- Uttering threats
Male youth three
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Armed robbery
- Uttering threats
Male youth four
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Armed robbery
- Uttering threats
Male youth five
- Aggravated assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Uttering threats
The RNC recommends parents and guardians take some time to discuss the incidents with their children. Investigators believe there are young people in the community who have information about what happened. Those with information are urged to come forward by either calling the RNC directly at 709-729-8000 or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).