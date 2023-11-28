Four arrested by weapons and drug unit

Police have arrested at least four people in St. John’s as part of an investigation by the RNC’s Weapons and Drug Unit. Police can be seen here at an apartment building on LeMarchant Road, near St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, one of multiple locations in the metro-region with police operations this afternoon.
The RNC confirmed that a number of properties have been seized in the metro area. More information will be provided as the investigation continues.
