Four arrested after fight on George Street

Overnight the RNC responded to a bar on George Street following a report of a fight in progress.

Officers located an injured male who required medical attention at the scene. Witnesses observed several people assault the injured male. Four suspects were involved in the incident.

A 22-year-old female was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, obstruction, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.

A 21-year-old female was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police also arrested a 24-year-old male who was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

A 24-year-old male was charged with assault causing bodily harm and property damage.

All four individuals were held to appear in court this morning.