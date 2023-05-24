Fort Amherst Healthcare to officially open ‘The Neighbourhood’ – the first seniors’ day program of its kind in this province

A ribbon cutting event, including government officials, industry representatives and seniors, will be among the first to experience the 10,000 square-foot community space Thursday. The adult day program, called ‘The Neighbouhood’, is highly stylized to look like a neighbourhood, featuring a diner, indoor park, pub, art studio, and more.

The Neighbourhood is an incredible addition to community-based care options for seniors. It opens its doors a time when the province’s aging population requires modern care options that offer flexibility, compassion, and an opportunity to improve or maintain quality of life for older adults. The programming is as thoroughly and thoughtfully designed as the space itself, offering therapeutic recreation, nutritious meals, medication administration and a sense of community designed to support the physical and mental wellness of participants.

The opening is set for Thursday morning in St. John’s. NTV News will be there to cover the event.

