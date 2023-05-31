The Inside Story

Former Mercy Convent soon to be converted into shelter for The Gathering Place

By Marykate O'Neill May 31, 2023

A historic building in downtown St. John’s will now be converted to a shelter. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill takes us inside the former Mercy Convent.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
