Former Mercy Convent soon to be converted into shelter for The Gathering Place

A historic building in downtown St. John’s will now be converted to a shelter. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill takes us inside the former Mercy Convent.
Post Views: 0
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Chief Medical Officer encouraging residents to double up on flu shot and COVID-19 boosterBy Marykate O'Neill — 7 months ago
-
Questions raised over new map of potential areas for wind developmentBy Web Team — 7 months ago
-
Seamus O’Regan highlights measures in fall economic statementBy Michael Connors — 7 months ago