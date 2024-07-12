Forest Fire Activity Expected to Increase in Labrador Today

Forestry officials are providing an update on two forest fires in Labrador today.

Residents of Labrador West are advised that there may be increased fire activity today which could produce increased levels of smoke that could impact Route 500, as well as the railway lines in Labrador West.

There is no immediate threat to Wabush or Labrador City. However, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant. Residents should avoid the area north of Bloom Lake Mine and west of the Bloom Lake Rail Line.

Waterbombers and helicopters will be deployed to action the fire and officials will be monitoring fire behaviour closely.

Fire officials are also closely monitoring a fire near Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

There are currently 13 active wildland fires in Labrador.