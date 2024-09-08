Food banks across the province struggling to meet demand

Tina Bishop with The Community Food Sharing Association says the requests for food is astronomical.

With the rising cost of living, and kids now back to school, the pressure on food banks continues to mount.

Bishop says the association is hearing from food banks across the province that numbers are up, but donations are down. Now food banks are struggling to meet the demand.

In addition, Bishop says the number of requests that The Community Food Sharing Association has received – it’s numbers they’ve never seen before.

“It’s in the door and out the door, as quick as that.”