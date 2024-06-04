Foggy conditions on the Avalon and Central persist causing reduced visibility for morning drive

Roads are mostly wet across the province. There are once again areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula and central Newfoundland. Skies are clear on the west coast and in Labrador.

The MV Legionnaire is operating on a one vessel enhanced schedule.

There are a number of light delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. WestJet flights 200 and 201 are delayed and Air Canada flights 687 and 2251 are delayed. Porter flights 226 and 234 are cancelled. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled.