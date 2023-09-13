Five impaired drivers arrested over the weekend

Last weekend the RCMP arrested five impaired drivers in various areas of the province.

On Friday evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on Columbus Drive in Carbonear. The 39-year-old male driver showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, he provided further breath samples that were nearly two and a half times the legal limit.

About half an hour later, RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Bonavista. The 74-year-old driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and refused to provide a roadside breath sample. He was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample.

On Saturday, Bay St. George RCMP received a report of a residential disturbance involving a suspected impaired driver. Police responded to a residence in West Bay where a 50-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and other offences. The man provided breath samples that were nearly one and a half times the legal limit.

A suspected impaired driver departed the Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal and was located in the Wreckhouse area on Sunday. The 52-year-old man from Nova Scotia was arrested and provided breath samples that were more than three and a half times the legal limit.

Finally, on Sunday the RCMP received a report of a collision involving an ATV and a car that occurred on Route 235 near Bonavista. The driver of the car, a 67-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. He later provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit. This investigation is continuing.

All five impaired drivers were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. Each person was charged with impaired driving. Each driver received a licence suspension and all vehicles were impounded.