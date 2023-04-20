Post Views: 38
The Inside Story

First Ukrainian Easter celebration takes place in N.L.

By Maria Kavatsiuk April 20, 2023

An historic religious event happened in this province this past weekend.

Ukrainian orthodox services were held to celebrate easter on the eastern calendar for the first time, and it could be the beginning of a new Ukranian orthodox church here.

NTV’s Maria Kavatsiuk was at the special services.

