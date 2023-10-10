First responders rolling up their sleeves in Sirens for Life Campaign

Emergency responders including the RCMP NL, the RNC and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department see the importance of blood donation throughout the province while on the job. On Thursday, all three organizations will participate in the annual Sirens for Life campaign with Canadian Blood Services by rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.

Sirens for Life is a national initiative that engages first responders across Canada to help save lives through blood and plasma donations, and by raising awareness for the importance of stem cell, organ, and tissues donations.