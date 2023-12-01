FireSmart Canada accepting Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Award applications

Municipalities and community groups throughout the province are reminded the application process for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day awards is now open. The program is delivered by FireSmart Canada which works closely with provincial and territorial partners to implement and deliver programs and services.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a national initiative observed each year on the first Saturday in May and encourages citizens to take actions that increase their home, neighbourhood and community’s resilience to wildfire. Wildfire Community Preparedness Day awards provide $500 in financial assistance to municipalities and community groups looking to implement projects and FireSmart initiatives that mitigate the risk of wildfires and promote community preparedness.

Newfoundland and Labrador has been participating in the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day program since 2019, with 53 municipalities, fire departments and community groups receiving awards.

Additional information about the program and application process can be viewed at the FireSmart Canada website. The application deadline is January 31, 2024.