FireSmart Canada Accepting Award Applications

The application process for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day awards is now open.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a national initiative observed each year on the first Saturday in May and encourages citizens to take actions that increase their home, neighbourhood and community’s resilience to wildfire.

Awards of $500 are presented to municipalities and community groups looking to implement projects and FireSmart initiatives that mitigate the risk of wildfires and promote community preparedness.

The application deadline is January 31, 2024.